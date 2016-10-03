Four men arrested as coursing season moves into October

Police arrested four men on suspicion of illegal hare coursing in the Deepings and Horbling as a cross-border operation tackling the crime enters its second month.

Three men from Leicestershire and Wales were arrested in Deeping St James on Sunday during a combined operation involving police from Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

One of the men was released on police bail until a date in November, while the other two men were reported for summons to court as part of Operation Galileo, Lincolnshire Police’s efforts to crack down on hare coursing across the county.

Another arrest took place in Horbling where a man from Middlesbrough was detained by police and later reported for summons.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police, said: “I would like to thank my colleagues from neighbouring forces for their support and commitment to Operation Galileo.

“We tackle hare coursing because this is something our rural communities tell us causes them great concern.”

Chief Insp. Tyner confirmed there had been 28 reports of hare coursing on Sunday alone, including 12 in South Holland area, seven in Bourne and the Deepings, and six in Sleaford.

During the day, four dogs were seized and a car was taken away, all of this just a week after an NFU meeting with police and farmers in Spalding.

Chief Insp. Tyner said: “This year, we are seizing dogs because this is believed to be a significant deterrent and we have now seized seven dogs since September 1.

“The message from me is clear - if you are caught hare coursing in Lincolnshire, we will seize your dogs, seize your car and see you in court.”