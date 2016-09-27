Invaders leave a trail of mess at Dowsby Village Hall

A gang got inside Dowsby Village Hall and left a trail of mess behind them, causing a slight amount of damage.

A large amount of children’s toys and toilet roll were thrown around the hall some time between Thursday, September 1 and Thursday, September 22.

Police believe the invaders got into the hall through an unlocked door, although nothing was stolen.

The village hall dates from 1920 after the land and building was left to Dowsby in remembrance of servicemen who lost their lives during the First World War.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 259 of September 22.