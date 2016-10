A house in Haconby Lane, Morton, had goods stolen from it after a door panel was kicked in to get inside.

It was reported that sall items of value were stolen during the burglary on Wednesday.

On the same day, a house in Northfields, Bourne, was ransacked after intruders got in by forcing a lounge window open.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incidents 311 (Bourne) and/or 333 (Morton) of October 5.