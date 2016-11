A person or gang stole jewellery after what police called a “sneak-in burglary” at a house in The Pasture, Market Deeping.

It happened between 6.40pm and 10pm on Wednesday, November 16, when those responsible got into the house through an unlocked front door while the victim was watching TV.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 312 of November 18.

You can also Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.