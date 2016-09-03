Lincolnshire Police warning over hare coursing reports

Lincolnshire Police say they have had reports of hare coursers in the Deeping St James and Gosberton Clough areas.

PCSO Antonietta Gordon of the Suttons Neighbourhood Policing Team said the vehicles being used are described as a Silver Jeep and a Blue Suzuki Vitara.

Officers do not have any registration numbers at present.

PCSO Gordon said there were ‘several’ males and dogs involved.

She said: “If there are any sightings or suspicious behaviour please contact Lincolnshire Police on the 101 number to report the incident.”