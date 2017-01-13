Man brandished knife at his wife

A man who brandished a knife after turning up at his ex-wife’s home to collect his belongings has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jamie Ramsey arrived “out of the blue” at the property in Bourne to find his former wife Helen inside with a male friend Wayne Dearden.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, told the court on Friday last week: “The defendant walked in and demanded to know who the man was.

“He demanded that the man leave and gave him five minutes to do so stating there would be trouble if he did not go.

“The defendant was told to leave and as he went out Mrs Ramsey locked the front door behind him.

“Shortly afterwards the defendant presented himself at the rear patio doors and confronted his ex-wife.”

Mr James-Moore said that Ramsey then assaulted his wife, kicking her a number of times.

Mr Dearden went to intervene but was punched repeatedly about the head before Jamie Ramsey appeared to calm down.

Ramsey then picked up a kitchen knife and began to lash out with it towards Mr Dearden.

Ramsey then left the house armed with the knife and pursued Mr Dearden into the street before catching up with him and punching him.

Ramsey left the scene but later the same evening went to a police station and handed himself in.

Ramsey ,37, of New Place Square, Southwark, London, denied a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place as a result of the incident on September 4.

He was found guilty following a trial at Lincoln Magistrates Court on December 13 and committed to the Crown Court for sentence on Friday last week.

Noel Philo, in mitigation, said that during his trial Ramsey denied any threatening behaviour with a knife.

“He has said he was there by agreement to collect his stuff.”

Mr Philo said that since the incident Ramsey had not made further contact with his former wife.

He said Ramsey has been working as a driver after moving away from the area and he urged that his client should not be given an immediate jail sentence.

Ramsey was jailed for eight months and given a two year restraining order banning him from contacting Helen Ramsey and Wayne Dearden.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, described Ramsey’s behaviour as “disgraceful”. He told Ramsey: “I am afraid that given the way you behaved and given the fact that you have had a trial only an immediate custodial sentence will do.”