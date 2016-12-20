Man charged after armed police and dog units descend on Morton near Bourne

Armed police and dog units descended on an address in Morton near Bourne on Friday night after a concern for safety was raised.

Police descended on the home at 10.45pm on Friday, December 16, in numbers and arrested a man in his 50s for affray.

Jarrod Cotter, 50, of Morton was charged with affray on Sunday, December 18 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court at a date to be fixed.