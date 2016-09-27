Neighbourhood Panel to meet at Deepings church

Market Deeping and District Neighbourhood Panel is meeting at The Open Door Church, Deeping St James, on Monday, October 3, at 7pm.

The meeting opens with a public open forum for 30 minutes when non-panel members can raise any concerns for possible inclusion in the neighbourhood priorities to be set later by a closed panel of elected members.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting should call 101 and give their suggestions for the neighbourhood priorities to PCSO Michelle Laughton who said: “This is an opportunity for members of the public to attend and pass on their thoughts and concerns during the Open Forum.”