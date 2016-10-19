Search

Oakham man charged after more than £400,000 worth of cannabis found in drugs bust

The cannabis factory found in Peterborough yesterday K2yiYaZRoufGqO9ImStl

The cannabis factory found in Peterborough yesterday K2yiYaZRoufGqO9ImStl

0
Have your say

Cannabis worth more than £400,000 has been discovered in a drugs bust in Peterborough.

Officers from the newly formed Prevention and Enforcement Services (PES) were taking part in a day of action with multiple agencies to target modern day slavery in the city when at about 1pm they came across a cannabis factory at a property in Eastern Avenue.

The cannabis factory found in Peterborough yesterday dKtPmPfofy5c8dn0KCHQ

The cannabis factory found in Peterborough yesterday dKtPmPfofy5c8dn0KCHQ

The property had more than 500 plants inside, valued in excess of £400,000.

Marku Gjevalin, 28, from Oakham was arrested at the scene and later changed with the producing a Class B drug. He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (October 19).

The plants were seized and will be destroyed.