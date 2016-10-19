Oakham man charged after more than £400,000 worth of cannabis found in drugs bust

Cannabis worth more than £400,000 has been discovered in a drugs bust in Peterborough.

Officers from the newly formed Prevention and Enforcement Services (PES) were taking part in a day of action with multiple agencies to target modern day slavery in the city when at about 1pm they came across a cannabis factory at a property in Eastern Avenue.

The property had more than 500 plants inside, valued in excess of £400,000.

Marku Gjevalin, 28, from Oakham was arrested at the scene and later changed with the producing a Class B drug. He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (October 19).

The plants were seized and will be destroyed.