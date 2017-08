Graffiti in Bourne has been reported to the police.

One offence took place near the Corn Mill, where the word ‘Paedophile’ was written on a brick wall. The second was a short distance away, with the word ‘Pedo’ written on the pavement.

If you have any information regarding these two crimes, please contact the Police on 101 quoting incident 92 15/08/2017 or 141 – 16/08/2017 retrospectively.