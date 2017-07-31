Pair convicted of hare coursing near Bourne

Two ‘crime tourists’ have been convicted of hare coursing near Bourne.

Michael Faulks (32) from Treuddyn, Flintshire, and Alistair Ritchie (39) from Thringstone, Leicestershire, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with offences under the Game Act 1831.

This related to an allegation of hare coursing that took place at Haconby Fen, near Bourne, on February 11.

Both were convicted of trespass in the pursuit of game. Faulks was fined £350 and Ritchie was fined £300. Prosecution costs of £372 each were awarded against both men, with victim surcharges of £35 and £30 respectively.

An application for Criminal Behaviour Orders against both men is due to be heard in September.

Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘Hare coursing has a significant impact on the victims and the wider rural community. We will continue to work hard with our partners and neighbouring forces to bring offenders to justice and to make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers’.