Play area damaged at McDonald’s in Bourne

Staff at the opening day, in August 2014, of McDonald's Restuarant in Bourne, where safety matting within the childrens playground was damaged and an outdoor shelter was scorched. Photo: MSMP-06-08-14-DL971.

A children’s playground and a shelter at McDonald’s Restaurant in Bourne have been vandalised.

Safety matting within the playground was damaged to the point where the concrete underneath could be seen, according to Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In addition, a perspex window on the shelter was scorched with a lighter.

Police do not have a specific time or date when the damage occurred and it was only reported to them on March 23.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 179 of March 23.