Police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland asks for views as he puts together four-year plan - which may include tax rise

Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lord Willy Bach is asking people whether they are prepared to help steer the future of local policing by sharing their views.

The PCC is launching a countywide consultation exercise this week as he prepares to draft his first Police and Crime Plan since being elected in May and has urged everyone living and working in the county to get involved.

Among the suggestions people are encouraged to have a say on is a 1.99 per cent rise in the policing element of council tax – averaging an extra 7p per week.

“Everybody has their personal opinions on policing or public safety but I’m asking local people to tell me what these views are so we can address the issues that are important to them,” he said.

“The Police and Crime Plan is owned by everybody – essentially it’s a strategy for keeping people safe and supported, but I’m very conscious that to work effectively it has to reflect the very needs of the people it serves.

“Sitting on the fence isn’t an option; if you want to have a real impact on community safety and improve policing services for the benefit of all then now is the time to act and have your say. I am listening.”

The PCC has launched a survey which will be conducted over the telephone as well as being available to the public online.

It asks residents of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland which aspects of policing they think Leicestershire Police should prioritise, with options such as reducing offending and re-offending to making it easier for people to report crime or maintaining police visibility in communities.

Elsewhere, the survey asks people to select the three most important methods of police visibility to them and whether they would consider volunteering for the force in some capacity.

It also asks how people prefer to report crimes to the police, how victims of crime should be updated with information about their cases and whether they would be prepared to pay just over 7p extra per week, per year, in council tax for their policing service which represents the maximum 1.99 per cent rise the commissioner can set.

“I want to hear the views of as many people as possible so that I can work with the force and our partners to set the right objectives for people in every corner of the community,” said Lord Bach.

“The years of financial austerity have had an impact on our capacity and capabilities, as they have every force, and it is more important than ever to ensure those critical areas of community safety – the ones that matter most to local people – are protected in the long-term.”

The survey will be available for people to complete online until September 30 at midnight.

The Police and Crime Plan will be formally published in March 2017 after it has been presented to the Police and Crime Panel. The plan will set out what the PCC aims to achieve over his four-year term as well as set out the objectives and performance targets he hopes to deliver.

You can access the survey using this link www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/B78HPFL