Police and Crime Commissioner to visit Bourne

Bourne and District Neighbourhood Watch is to host Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones at its March meeting.

It takes place at Bourne Methodist Church in Abbey Road on Monday, March 6 at 6.30pm.

Mr Jones will be speaking about the county’s Police and Crime Plan and some of Bourne’s policing team will also be present.

All coordinators, deputy coordinators and members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting about which more information can be found by calling Philip Knowles on 01778 425438 or email philipknowles@sky.com