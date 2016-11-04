Police and Rutland County Council working together to combat anti-social behaviour at Oakham bus station

Oakham Policing Team and Rutland County Council’s community safety team are working together to stop a rise in anti-social behaviour at the town’s bus station.

Officers have noticed anti-social behaviour is becoming more of an issue at the bus stop in St John Street, with more teenagers coming to hang out in the area.

Although police say this is not an issue, they are becoming aware of minor damage being caused to the facility, smoking inside the bus stop and the use of abusive and foul language to other bus passengers and drivers.

PC Joe Lloyd, who is the designated neighbourhood officer for Oakham and Barleythorpe, said: “It has come to the point where the police will be patrolling the area more frequently to ensure that members of the public can use the facility without the fear of coming across teenagers using foul language and causing damage and other anti-social behaviour related issues.

“I’d stress that we want to work with the teenagers to distract them away from spending time in the station and allow it to be used for its purpose which is to allow bus travellers to wait inside away from the elements.”

PC Lloyd said that anyone who notices an issue is encouraged to call police on 101 or to contact PCSO Matt McDade - the force’s cyber beat officer - either via Twitter on @LPDigitalMatt or to search for him on Facebook.

PC Lloyd will also be Tweeting updates from his account @OakhamPolice using the #BusStop.

The council’s community safety team is also working with the police on the issue.

Portfolio holder for community safety Tony Mathias (Con) said: “Anti-social behaviour of any kind is completely unacceptable and can have a serious impact on our community. Where this type of behaviour has been an issue previously we’ve had success identifying those involved through community engagement and CCTV, and then taken appropriate steps to resolve the problem.

“We will continue to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour and residents can help us by reporting any incidents straight away and providing details of what happened, where and precisely when. You can do this by calling the police non-emergency number, 101, or by contacting the council’s community safety team on 01572 722 577.”

The bus station opened in 2014 and includes a canopy, new lighting and indoor facilities with toilets and a place to secure bicycles. It cost £700,000 and was funded by the Department for Transport.