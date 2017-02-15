Police appeal for public’s help to track down wanted man

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglaries across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Shane Deakin, 28, of Hemlock Gardens, Nottingham, is accused of being involved with the crimes between September 26, 2016 and November 9, 2016.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach Deakin.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.