Police asking for help to track down missing teenager Shelley Martin.

Shelley, 15, was last seen on Wednesday in Lincoln.

Police say they are very concerned for her and are appealing for any assistance in finding her. Officers believe she could be in the Lincoln area or have travelled to the Newark or Nottingham area.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper and black track suit bottoms and was not wearing a coat.

Please call police on 101 with any information that could help find Shelley.