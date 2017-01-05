Police investigating four people after video shows man sexually abusing dog

Police in Peterborough are on the hunt for four people in the city after a video of a man seemingly sexually abusing a dog emerged on Facebook.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed it was investigating having been contacted by the Peterborough branch of the RSPCA today, Thursday January 5.

The RSPCA are concerned for the welfare of the animal involved in the video, which has been removed from Facebook, and police are looking at its criminal aspects.

A police spokesman said: “We were contacted this morning (Thursday) by the local RSPCA Inspector for Peterborough regarding reports of a video published on social media of a man sexually abusing a dog.

“We are working with the RSPCA to identify and locate those allegedly involved and take any appropriate action.”

A number of Facebook users who have seen the video spoke of their disgust.

Natalie Jade said: “Never have I been so shocked, nauseous, disturbed and helpless to what I feel right now.”

The video allegedly showed men sexually abusing a white boxer dog then antagonising it to fight back, before it was beaten.