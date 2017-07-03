Police launch latest firearms amnesty to keep county safe

Lincolnshire Police has launched a firearms amnesty where people can give up their unwanted weapons this week.

Unlicensed or unwanted firearms, ammunition, war memorabilia and imitation weapons are all included in the firearms surrender week which lasts until Friday.

During the week, police are reminding people that a firearm, air weapon or imitation gun taken out in public could result in a jail sentence.

Superintendent (Supt) Phil Vickers, Lincolnshire East Area Commander which includes South Holland, said: ”This is a chance for people to really think about whether they want to hold on to their weapons and to check that they still have the legal right to do so.

“One less firearm means one less opportunity for tragedy as the potential for the weapon to cause accidental injury, to fall into the wrong hands or to be used in a suicide is removed.”

A similar firearms surrender over a two-week period in November 2014 resulted in 132 weapons being handed in at police stations across Lincolnshire.

They included shotguns for which no licence was held or where it had expired.

Supt Vickers said: “The vast majority of licence holders in our county treat this huge responsibility with the required importance.

“However, there may be people who don’t want this responsibility anymore, whose licences have lapsed or sadly, through the death of the licence holder, the weapons are no longer legally held.

“We can take this worry away for you as anything that looks like a firearm will be accepted as part of the surrender week.”

“This also involves imitation and replica weapons because the fear and intimidation they cause is real, even if they are not.”