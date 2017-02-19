Police surprised by response for oversubscribed ‘ride along’ scheme

Lincolnshire Police has been so inundated by demand for the chance to see its officers at work that it has put invitations “on hold”.

The county’s “ride along” scheme, introduced last March and taken up by nearly 30 applicants, was launched on Friday as a “fascinating opportunity” for the public.

But in just two days, demand has outstripped supply and Lincolnshire Police has been forced to close applications “for the time being”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have been pleasantly overwhelmed by the amount of applications from people who want to come out and experience what it is like to go out on patrol and understand what our officers deal with on a day to day basis.

“We have put any more applications on hold for the time being while we offer those who have applied for the opportunity to take their place on the ride along scheme.

“People of varying ages, male and female, from different jobs and backgrounds have taken up this fascinating opportunity.

“Commenting on their experience, one participant said; ‘I was able to attend a wide range of calls which also raised a number of policing issues, including the large amount of protocols that have to be followed in each individual case.

“The issues of risk-assessing cases was something that interested me in particular and made me more aware of the vast amount of work that has to be done.’”

The spokesman added that police officers charged with taking the ride along scheme participants out also find it “an enriching experience”

One police officer said; “I feel it will really help our public confidence and sympathy as, currently, Lincolnshire Police suffer an unusually negative perception despite all the recent reports highlighting the good work being done by the county’s police service.”