Police warning on bogus phone calls

Police are warning people to be aware of bogus phone calls being made by males alleging to be phoning from the Metropolitan Police.

The men are attempting to discuss money and bank funds. A police officer would not phone to ask for bank account details or discuss bank funds.

Police are advising people that if a bogus telephone call is received, do not make conversation, put the receiver down then wait five minutes before making another telephone call; or use a different phone or mobile to make a call.