Power tools and mobile phone stolen from vehicle in Bourne

A number of power tools and a Nokia mobile phone were stolen from a vehicle in Bourne at the weekend.

The vehicle was parked in Fir Avenue, off Beech Avenuem when it was targeted overnight between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 94 of November 6.

Meanwhile, police are asking the public to look out for a horse box which appears out of place in the Rippingale, Kirkby Underwood and Aslackby areas.

The horse box may either be parked up on a road or track.

Anyone who sees it should call 101, quoting incident number 385 of October 13.