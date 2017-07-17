Purse, wallet and bag stolen in Langtoft burglary

Burglars forced their way into Langtoft home and stole goods in broad daylight.

Police believe the person or gang responsible got in through an antique window at a house in Stowe Road before taking an embroidered purse, wallet and canvas bag containing old coins.

The burglary happened between 8.15am and 6pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 387 of July 13

Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.