Scam police email warning for South Holland and Lincolnshire

People in South Holland are being warned about a scam email headed “Notice of Intended (NIP) Information”, supposedly sent by Greater Manchester Police.

The email, which concerns a speeding vehicle in Stockport, was received by someone in Lincolnshire after Christmas.

However, Greater Manchester Police has denied sending it and added that a genuine notice would be posted and delivered to an address by Royal Mail.

If you receive the scam email don’t reply to it but call 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.