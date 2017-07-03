‘Sickening attack’ on  teen’s memorial bench

Heartless vandals have damaged a wooden bench donated in memory of a teenager just weeks after it was installed.

In an act of ‘mindless’ vandalism, the back of the seat on The Meadows, in the centre of Stamford, has been ripped off.

No-one is sure when the yobs struck, but it was earlier this week, and extreme force must have been used to wrench the bench apart.

The seat is one of four donated to the town by the Stamford-based parents of a 19-year-old teenager, named as Libby, who died in “tragic circumstances” just before last Christmas.

Members of the youngster’s family and also members of Stamford Town Council which maintains the site have been sickened by the violence.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk to the council, said: “To commemorate their ever popular daughter’s life, Libby’s family and friends gifted to the people of Stamford four beautiful hardwood benches which the town council recently installed along Vence Walk.

“Sickingly a person or persons decided to inflict senseless destructive vandalism on one of the seats earlier this week.

“To the teenager’s parents and all right minded people it’s deeply upsetting and unsettling that such wanton acts of vandalism occur especially as the family approach the anniversary of the teenager’s birthday this weekend.

“Stamford, unfortunately like so many other towns, continues to be the subject of such mindless, destructive acts which cannot be tolerated and which must be dealt with firmly to the full extent of the law.”

Town council staff refused to reveal the Libby’s surname or the exact details of her death.

Located along Vence Walk, on The Meadows, the back of the bench bears the legend: “Some legends are told, some turn to dust or to gold, but you will remember me Libby”.

It was fastened to the rest of the bench by pegs which slotted into holes and to the ground by metal brackets.

All four of the benches were gifted by the dead woman’s family and they all bear quotes in her memory.

Mayor of Stamford Tony Story said: “This is really bad news and mindless.

“I don’t think that they have been there more than six weeks.

“It will have cost a lot of money for the family who donated the seat.

“We are trying to stop this kind of thing but it is hard unless the vandals are caught on CCTV or by the police.”

The matter has been reported to police and it has the crime number 87280617. Call police on 101.