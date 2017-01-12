Silk flowers stolen from Deeping grave

A large bouquet of silk flowers has been stolen from a child’s grave at Market Deeping Cemetery.

The flowers were taken from the grave of a young girl at the cemetery in Church Street, Market Deeping, between last Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a person or gang or burgled a hairdressing salon in High Street, Market Deeping.

The suspects climbed through a first floor window at the back of the salon overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 81 of January 11 (for the salon burglary).

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.