Stamford man charged with raping teenager

A 31-year-old man from Stamford has been charged following an allegation of serious sexual assault in Guildford on Saturday 22 October.

Avan Mogridge of Church Street in Stamford has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, threats to kill and ABH.

The charges relate to an allegation of serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old girl between 6am and 7am in a wooded area off Parkway in Guildford.

Mogridge has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Staines Magistrates Court today ( Monday, October 24)