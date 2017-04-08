Swing is damaged by vandals

Vandals have struck again at the Recreation Ground in Stamford, leaving a web swing out of use.

One of the metal support rings was cut through, leaving the swing useless. It happened on Thursday last week between 8am and 6pm.

Officers are urging anyone who sees any incident of vandalism in public areas in Stamford to call 101.

More regular patrols are being carried out around the Recreation Ground and The Meadows after a string of attacks and Stamford Town Council is also investigating the possibility of installing CCTV to catch the perpetrators.

Stamford town councillor Bob Sandall said he was dismayed and disappointed at another incident.