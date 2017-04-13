Theft from vehicle and suspicious cold-callers in Deepings

A sat nav system and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in Tattershall Drive, Market Deeping, overnight last Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, there has been a report of three men calling at homes in Beaufort Drive, Market Deeping, to work on people’s roofs.

Police were alerted after a complaint to them that someone was overcharged for the work.

Finally, in Deeping St James, police are looking for whoever threw silver paint over a house and car parked in Spalding Road, Deeping St James, at some point between Saturday, April 1, and Monday, April 3.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101.

