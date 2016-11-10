Thefts from ‘insecure’ vehicles in Bourne

A series of thefts from vehicles took place across Bourne between Sunday, October 30, and Monday, November 7.

The thefts occurred in Westwood Drive (between October 30 and 31), Akeman Close (between November 2 and 3), Wisteria Way (between November 3 and 4), Fir Avenue (between November 5 and 6) and Ostler Drive (between November 6 and 7).

Police confirmed that most of the vehicles targeted were left “insecure” and asked that anyone with CCTV fitted to their homes would check in the hope that they may have captured images of the thieves.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident (s) 396 of October 31 (Westwood Drive), 164 of November 3 (Akeman Close), 221 of November 4 (Wisteria Way), 94 of November 6 (Fir Avenue) and/or 74 of November 7.