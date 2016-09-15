UPDATE: Man bailed after 17-year-old is killed in hit and run on A1 at Grantham

A 52-year old-man has been released on police bail pending further investigations after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run on the A1M at Grantham.

The teenager, from Leicestershire, was riding an orange scooter in the northbound carriageway on Tuesday night, September 13, when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz and knocked from the bike. The rider was tragically killed in the incident which also involved a DAF articulated lorry.

Yesterday morning Lincolnshire Police arrested the 52-year-old man who was driving the Mercedes Benz.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on the A1 between the A607 junction and the junction with the A52 between 10.25pm and 10.35pm on Tuesday September 13, to contact the collision investigators.

Police would specifically like to speak to anyone who was recording with a dashboard camera while they travelled along that stretch of the A1. It may be they did not witness the collision but they may have recorded vehicles that will help with our investigation.

The Head of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Inspector Simon Heads, said: “If anyone saw the collision last night on the A1 or has any information that will help us investigate what has happened which has led to the very sad death of a 17-year-old, then please give me a call.”

Anyone with any information should ring the 101 number quoting incident 515 of 13 September. Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.