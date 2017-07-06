Vandals strike to cause more damage in town centre

Yobs have struck for the second time in as many weeks at a beauty spot.

Last week heartless vandals damaged a wooden bench errected in memory of a teenager just weeks after it was installed.

Now, vandals have forced over a pole holding a roadsign in Bath Row, running alongside The Meadows.

The latest damage was spotted on Saturday morning.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “Now that we have been made aware of this situation, we will investigate.”

The damage to the bench, on Vence Walk, on The Meadows, was spotted on Tuesday, July 27.

The seat was one of four donated to the town by the parents of a 19-year-old called Libby who died just before Christmas.

Stamford Town Council which maintains the area has condemned the bench damage.

Call police on 101 with details on the crimes.