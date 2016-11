Police are investigating after a 4x4 vehicle crashed into a building in the early hours of this morning (Monday, November 7) in Ryhall and caught fire.

Officers confirmed it was part of an attempted burglary, although no access was gained. A spokesman refused to confirm what the building was but it is believed to be the village post office.

No-one was injured and inquiries are ongoing

The Square in Ryhall is still closed.