Warning about doorstep security device salesmen in Bourne

People in Bourne are being warned about people in the area claiming to be suppliers of free security devices ahead of a pre-planned policing event.

Police in Bourne have received reports that an individual is approaching residents in the area to supply security devices free of charge as part of a pre-planned policing event in the town.

But PCSO Graeme Parrott, of Bourne Police Station, said: The Neighbourhood Policing Team is not aware of any such event and would appreciate it if any members of the public who are approached would call 101 and report such approaches to us.

“We will them monitor how widespread this individual or company is canvassing the area.

When calling police, quote incident number 292 of October 19.