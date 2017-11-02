Woman assaulted on The Meadows in Stamford

Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened in The Meadows in Stamford, which happened between 10.20pm and 10.45pm on Sunday.

A woman was walking through the area when she was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground and attempted to assault her. The victim fought off the man who ran from the scene.

Police said they were keen to trace a man in dark clothing who was captured on CCTV running over the bridge towards Bath Row.

A spokesman said: “If he is not involved, it is important that we can eliminate him from the enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Perry Brock, from the Emerald Team, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 500 of October 29.