Crossing upgrade and new signals

New signals are set to be installed and the existing pedestrian crossing upgraded, with work beginning on Monday, July 24.

The existing four-way traffic lights at the junction of St Paul’s Street, Brazenose Lane, East Street and the A6121 have reached the end of their working life and will be replaced with new equipment. The new signals will use extra low voltage LED technology, so will be more energy efficient and emit less CO2. They will also require less annual maintenance, reducing ongoing running costs.

At the same time, the existing pedestrian crossing in St Paul’s Street will be replaced and fitted with Puffin-type equipment. This is a more intelligent system which can detect people on the crossing, ensuring they have time to cross safely.

The project, which is estimated to cost £75,000, is expected to take four weeks, with the work carried out under three-way temporary traffic lights with a temporary pedestrian crossing.

Brazenose Lane will be closed at the junction with St Paul’s Street and East Street, although access will be maintained for residents.

A signed diversion route will be in place.

Tim Clark, principal engineer for traffic signals, said: “The new signals will be easier to maintain and much more energy efficient, which will reduce the annual running costs.

“In addition, the puffin-style crossings will be safer for pedestrians, ensuring that they have time to cross without causing unnecessary delays to traffic.

“We’d advise motorists to allow additional time for their journeys while the work is taking place, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The works are the latest in a string of improvements by Lincolnshire County Council, which installed a new puffin crossing in Station Road, Stamford, and new drop kerbs in St Mary’s Hill in January.

