Hundreds of people attended the 110th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show today – the only one of its kind left in the country.

Cattle, sheep and pigs were on show in pens in the Market Place this morning. Judging took place at 10am.

110th Uppingham Fatstock Show EMN-161130-124059001

Following the presentation of prizes, a public auction of the sheep and pigs was held.

Cancelled only by war and the national foot and mouth disease outbreaks, the fatstock show is the only one of its kind still held in a town market square.