Crowds enjoy fete fun to raise village funds

Crowds enjoyed good weather to ensure a village fete was one of the best yet.

Lyddington Fete was held on the village green offering a host of attractions.

There was fun and games for all ages during the day.

Funds raised by the event will be given to St Andrew’s Church, in the village and Lyddington Village Hall to help with ongoing repairs.

Part of the money raised last Saturday will also help to support some fete projects

Kay Raitt, of the fete committee, said: “It was a very successful fete and we had brilliant weather.

“It was so quintessentially English with Gretton Silver Band playing.

“I don’t think that we have had a bigger crowd and it seemed to be in the several hundreds.

“We need people to support the fete and they came in their droves.

“It’s hard work but it’s one day in the year that the whole village turns out to support the fete. It’s nice to see.

“We don’t know the final total of the amount raised yet.”

Visitors to the fete last Saturday enjoyed a host of stalls, classic cars and children’s entertainment.

A dog show was also held in the grounds of English Heritage-run Lyddington Bede House.

Marquees and bunting were placed on the green by the fete team.

Kay said: “All of the stalls had a very successful day.

“The whole atmosphere of the fete was superb.”

Unfortunately due to the cross winds a planned flypast by a Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was cancelled.

Kay said: “Unfortunately the flypast could not take place.

“We are sorry if anyone was disappointed but it was out of our control.

“We have put our name down for a flypast next year.”