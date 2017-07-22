Crowds enjoy garden fun at historic castle

Have your say

A historic castle opened its doors to the public to celebrate its garden.

Visitors headed to Grimsthorpe Castle on Sunday to enjoy a host of attractions.

Guest speakers and musicians formed part of the fun.

Ray Biggs, access manager at the castle, said: “It was a celebration of the garden.

“It’s the first time that we have done this and we had well over 700 visitors so it was a success.

“It was a really good day and we hope that everyone who came had a good day.

“We would love to do it again on a regular basis.”

Grimsthorpe Castle’s head gardener Jim Handley gave talks on his work, while other guest speakers included Peter Eustance who created a display for the Chelsea Flower Show a few years ago.

Beekeepers were also on hand to discuss their work and the problem of bees vanishing from the countryside and the issues they creates.

There was also willow weavers at the event showing their skills, while a competition to take along the best decorated wheelbarrow attracted lots of entries.

Music was provided bythe bands Pennyless, Hannibal’s Heroes, the Fenland Consort and Music Rediscovered.

The crowds could also enjoy alfresco cooking in the castle’s grounds.

Harry and Ella Allen are pictured above playing a ball game and below, Jeremy Duffill from Langtoft, shows off his craft work.

