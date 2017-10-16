Crowds enjoy village sheep fair and auction

Have your say

Large crowds enjoyed a traditional sheep show and auction which celebrated its 779th anniversary.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair saw a host of attractions spread across the village on Sunday with the auction on Monday.

The event fundraises for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and it handed over £2,000 at the weekend which had been raised from previous shows.

Keith Raby, chairman of the show, said: “It was really successful. We had a lot more people turning up than last year.

“The whole weekend was really successful and really busy. We were really pleased with the turnout.

“We’re really pleased that lots of people took an interest in the show and I think people enjoy a traditional event.

“Hopefully we provide something for everyone.”

The village market place was closed to traffic so that visitors could enjoy a raft of entertainment held through the day.

A clay pigeon shoot attracted lots of entrants and it raised money for the air ambulance. It is not yet known how much was raised for the charity this year.

People could enjoy folk music and a performance by Dance Business while local man Jamie Jessop also danced on stage.

Youngsters from Corby Glen Primary School choir sang at the event while there were crafts on display at the Church Street Rooms.

Local artist Liz Partridge put on a display of her work which lots of people enjoyed.

While a beer festival at the Fighting Cocks pub, in the village, also proved a hit.

People visited St John’s Church, in Corby Glen, for a harvest festival service at the end of the sheep fair.

The traditional sheep auction, on which the sheep fair was first based, on Monday also proved popular.