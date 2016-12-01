Crowds flock to McGregor’s coffee morning in Bourne

Crowds once again packed a popular annual event - the McGregor’s coffee morning in Bourne.

Dr Michael and Margaret McGregor hosted the morning at Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday last week and welcomed more than 400 people through the doors to enjoy a warm drink and mince pie. The event proved so popular that volunteers even ran out of mince pies and had to quickly nip out to replenish the stocks.

McGregor's coffee morning at Bourne Corn Exchange - volunteers Maureen Clark, Margaret McGregor and Susan Bellamy EMN-161124-172320009

As ever, there were a host of stalls to enjoy including Christmas gifts and cards, jams and preserves and cakes, as well as several raffles and a tombola.

Proceeds go to Bloodwise - formerly Leukeaemia and Lymphoma Research - in memory of the couple’s son John, who died of leukaemia in 1985.

Last year, the couple hit the £100,000 mark in funds raised over the years, and this year’s event is thought to have brought in about £2,800.

But for Dr McGregor, it is not about how much is raised but the research the money will be used for.

McGregor's coffee morning at Bourne Corn Exchange - volunteers selling raffle tickets Geoff Simpson, Michael McGregor, Eric Cooper and Ollie Plumley EMN-161124-172254009

He said: “It doesn’t worry me to make a certain amount, we raise what money we can and it is a worthwhile sum for a worthwhile cause.”

He acknowledged the support of the many helpers, not just those who volunteer on the day but those who spend many weeks before the event on tasks including needlework and knitting for the stalls and baking cakes.

“We just couldn’t do it without that valuable support and of course without the people who come and support us every year.

“It’s a very popular event now in Bourne which is nice for us to see. We ran out of mince pies which is a good measure of success!”

McGregor's coffee morning at Bourne Corn Exchange EMN-161124-172225009