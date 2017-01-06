Crowds see Rutland Morris’ winter dance

Rutland Morris carried out their usual Boxing Day programme of Mumming and dancing to what seemed to be their biggest crowds ever.

A particularly large crowd gathered outside the Horse and Jockey at Manton and a Morris spokesman said it was “heart-warming” to see such a big crowd.

Uppingham Market Place also proved as busy as usual, as pictured above.

Collections, which total about £400, will be sent to the new Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Ridlington.

Rutland Morris will finish their winter season by representing their county supporting the ‘Vale of Belvoir’ mummers on Plough Monday and by taking part in the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival the following Saturday.