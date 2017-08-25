1st Bourne Pillar Wood Cub pack will be going on the battlefields trip to Belgium

The 65 children from groups around the county, including Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping will be going on the five-day trip on October 23 with cub and scout leaders.

The leaders hope it will help them understand the horrors of war and the importance of “community orientated spirit”.

During the trip they plan to visit the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, which is dedicated to nearly 55,000 soldiers, who died during the war and whose graves are unknown.

They will also be attending a workshop near the memorial which will see them each make a clay sculpture of a soldier as part of the ‘ Coming World Remember Me’ project which aims to create 600,000 sculptures to represent those who lost their lives due to World War One in Belgium.

Scout and cub leaders have been busy raising cash for the trip but still have more than £6,000 left to go.

Carolyn Greig, cub scout leader of 1st Pillar Wood cubs and scouts, who is helping organise the trip, said: “Any money that we can raise will be gratefully received.

“As I am starting to do Cubs and scout’s appeal for funds Cubs and scout’s appeal for funds more and more research it is the total disregard for human life that is shocking and as I read things about the wars that are still going on the disregard for people and children is as shocking as it was.

“I think we need to look after each other more than that - we are trying to make the children understand what is happening.

“We want to get them to realise that war isn’t always the answer and get them to build a community orientated spirit.”

The children also wish to visits graves of those who died during the war and are offering to either take a photo of the grave or lay a poppy on behalf of a relative.

During their trip the children will visit various locations such as the Yorkshire Trench, a trench preserved from the war dug by units of the 49th (West Riding) Division.

If you would like the children to visit a grave or make a donation to their trip then e-mail cubs@stamford andbourne.org

The cub and scouts also have a collection box at Wake House Community Centre for anyone who has any spare euros they can donate to their trip.