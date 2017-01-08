Cummins Generator Technologies staff lend a hand to re-gravel parking area at Bourne care home

Cummins Generator Technologies, of Stamford, visited The Cedars Care Home in Bourne to help re-gravel the parking area.

Eight members of the team volunteered to help there as part of their community support project.

Matron Helen Brewster welcomed them all on behalf of the residents and thanked them for their generosity and hard work.

One of our residents said it was wonderful to meet such kind-spirited people. Cummins will continue to work in partnership with The Cedars Care Home in the new year.