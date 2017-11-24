Cummins workers say they’ve been ‘betrayed’

‘Betrayed’ workers at Cummins Generator Technologies in Stamford are threatening industrial action in reponse to the company’s recent announcement it was going to make a fifth of its work force redundant.

Unite, the country’s largest union, is now gearing up to hold an industrial action ballot of its members in protest at what it claims has been a ‘continual lack of consultation by management’.

The ballot, expected before Christmas, comes after the company announced that its Barnack Road site will close in October 2018 with the threat to 300 jobs. However, 150 people could be employed at the company’s centre of excellence in Ryhall Road.

Earlier this month Cummins announced it was proposing to make 148 employees redundant across its Stamford and Peterborough sites, with the Mercury understanding this would be about 100 staff from a team of 466 at the Stamford branch in Barnack Road, and the remainder from the Peterborough site in Lynch Wood, which employs 224 people.

Since news of the proposed redundancies broke last month, Unite says the company has offered a one-off £3,500 ‘transition’ deal for the workers to accept the closure of Barnack Road, but this was rejected in a ballot by Unite members – the union is seeking £15,000 due to the ‘lack of similar highly skilled manufacturing jobs in rural Lincolnshire’.

Unite national officer Linda McCulloch said: “The workers feel deeply betrayed by the company and have little faith in the management when it comes to the future of the Ryhall Road site.

“There has been no real consultation and the company has refused to meet with senior Unite officials. The management’s behaviour is not what you would expect from modern employment relations in 2017, especially when the future of some 300 workers and their families hangs in the balance.”

A spokesperson for Cummins said: “Consultations with our staff are ongoing and, as such, we cannot comment about the specifics of our discussions or how they are progressing.

“However, our first priority is to support our staff through what we know is a difficult period. We are taking every effort to engage with our staff and to listen.

“This includes being open and available for discussions with union representatives and other stakeholders, and we will continue to be so throughout the consultation period and beyond.”

Cummins is proposing to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide.