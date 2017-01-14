Customers are saddened by sudden closure of village pub

The Whistlestop Inn, in Tallington, has closed its doors. The news was revealed in a post on the pub’s Facebook page last week. Well-known for its live music, quiz nights and Sunday roasts, The Whistlestop was being run by Steve and Sam Hill, who took over in March last year.

Customers have spoken of their sadness at the news.

One wrote on Facebook: “such a shame, it’s been the best it’s been for many, many years”, while another added: “Steve and Sam tried their hardest but the village did not support them – don’t complain now the pub is shut”.