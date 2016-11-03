Customers queue at opening of town’s new Aldi store

Hundreds of people queued for hours in preparation for the opening of the new Aldi store in Hackamore Way, Oakham.

People started queuing at 10pm on Wednesday ready for the store to open at 8am yesterday and the first 100 shoppers in the queue were rewarded with prizes and the chance to meet Team GB’s Laura Unsworth, a member of the gold medal winning hockey team, who cut the ribbon. Oakham Rugby Club U17s team were also there as the store has committed to sponsoring the team for the next three years.

Laura is pictured with store manager Andrew Heywood and Oakham Rugby Club.Photo: Alan Walters