Customers queue to get into rebranded shop

Stamford jewellery shop You and Beyond has reopened under the new name of Rubirox, stocking new brands.

The rebranded shop in St Mary’s Street opened its doors on Saturday to a long queue of customers waiting to see the updated shop design. The first five customers were treated to a £50 gift card and the following 50 received an Alex and Ani goody bag.

According to staff, the event was a great success with fantastic feedback on the new look and layout of the store.

The newly refurbished store now features updated shop in shop layouts from Pandora, Nomination and Daisy London, as well as two new brands Alex and Ani and Ted Baker.

Alex and Ani create symbolic jewellery to empower, inspire and protect the wearer. Their collection of bracelets and fine jewellery make perfect stacking pieces and their ‘charity by design’ bangles, which raise funds for specific charities, help spread their positive energy.

Ted Baker watches compliment the trademark clothing style, with classic designs and strong focus on the quality of the products and Rubirox now stock the bestselling ladies and men’s watches.

With the adoption of a new name, Rubirox will also launch a refurbished website with the ability to buy products online and click and collect in store.

Owner Ben Stevenson said the new name ackowledged the former shop Ruby Loves.

He said: “Our new store looks exceptional and we’re thrilled to finally reopen in time for Christmas, giving our loyal and new customers a better shopping experience.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for us after seven years as You and Beyond to reopen with new brands, a new look, website and name. We believed that in order to emulate the high standard of the store, a new modern name was needed. We hope this will resonate more with our customers.

“It’s still us, just better”.