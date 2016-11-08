Cyclist killed after collision with double decker bus on A15

A 60-year-old cyclist has died after his bike collided with a double decker bus on the A15 at Thurlby near Bourne this afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the A15 between Elsea Park roundabout and Northorpe after the accident at about 1pm.

The cyclist, a man believed to be 60-years-old and from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the bus, a 43-year-old local man, was shocked but not injured.

The roundabout was closed off to traffic for several hours and diversions were in place.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the Thurlby area this lunchtime and saw the collision or saw either the cyclist or the bus – which was a blue and cream double decker – before the collision to contact them on 101 or the witness hotline on 01522 558855, quoting incident 172 of November 8.