Cyclist’s ride to aid air ambulance

Charity cyclist Richard Noyes who is to ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats

Richard Noyes, 40, will pedal 969-miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats for the Magpas Air Ambulance.

He is one of 750 riders taking part in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain from September 9.

The cyclists will cover roughly 100-miles a day on the nine day marathon.

Each night they will camp out in tents before setting off the next day.

Richard, of Paynes Field, Barnack, said: “I was looking for a cycling challenge and a friend, Neil Smith, sent me an e-mail about the Deloitte ride as a joke and it stuck.

“I thought that I have to make this event meaningful and so I decided to get sponsorship.

“I decided on an air ambulance as they need all the help that they can get.

“They are also for everyone and anyone might need them at any time.

“I decided upon Magpas due to where I live.”

The idea came following the death of Richard’s father Ian Noyes, 77, last year due to cancer.

Wanting to do something for charity in his memory he cast about for a challenge.

He already helps fundraising for Cancer Research UK and fancied a cycling event.

Richard, a relationship manager at oil and gas industry company Baker Hughes, said: “I have been cycling for four years but I might regret doing this.

“There’s a lot of steep climbing in the first couple of days and hopefully after that it won’t be so bad.

“I’m averaging 200 miles a week in training but I have never done 100 miles two days running.

“I am nervous and excited about the ride. It will be a shock to the system.”

Debbie Florence, head of community fundraising at the air ambulance said: “By taking on this cycling challenge, Richard is demonstrating real dedication to supporting Magpas Air Ambulance.

“We wish him the best of luck and urge everyone to show him your support with a donation.”

Richard has a fundraising event at the Millstone Inn, in Barnack, on August 12, from 7.30pm.

His wife Zoe Noyes will also be showing her photographs to raise funds at the pub on August 12 and 13 between 10am and 4pm.

Donations can be made to back his cause at www.virginmoneygiving.com/richardnoyes